Expand / Collapse search

Crews work to contain fire at Eagan recycling plant

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:44AM
Fire
FOX 9
article

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday.  (FOX 9)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters are working to contain a fire on a roof of a recycling plant in Eagan Sunday morning. 

Firefighters responded to the fire at Gopher Resource around 5 a.m., according to officials. The fire is contained to the roof, and no products inside caught on fire, firefighters said. 

According to authorities, no injuries were reported. Officials raised it to a five-alarm fire for extra clean-up assistance. 

Officials say they are testing the air quality around the scene as a precaution. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 