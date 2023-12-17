Crews work to contain fire at Eagan recycling plant

article

Firefighters are working to contain a fire on a roof of a recycling plant in Eagan Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Gopher Resource around 5 a.m., according to officials. The fire is contained to the roof, and no products inside caught on fire, firefighters said.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported. Officials raised it to a five-alarm fire for extra clean-up assistance.

Officials say they are testing the air quality around the scene as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.