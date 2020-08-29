Crews search Mississippi River in Minneapolis for missing 6-year-old boy

article

Search crews from the fire department and Hennepin County Water Patrol are assisting with the search of a missing child in the Mississippi River.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says two children, ages 6 and 8, Saturday evening were in the water near Boom Island Park when the trouble began. One boy was rescued from the river. However, witnesses told firefighters they saw the six-year-old boy go underwater but not resurface.

First responders have been searching for the boy since at least 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.