Crews search for reported downed aircraft near Grey Cloud Island

A search is underway near Grey Cloud Island for a reported downed aircraft Sunday night.

Search crews are looking for the plane near Grey Cloud Island, Minnesota. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are in the area of 11250 Grey Cloud Island Drive near Hazen P. Mooers Park.

At this time, few details are available for the incident. Dakota County dispatch says their office is only assisting with the search near the Mississippi River.

The circumstances of how the plane went down are unknown.

