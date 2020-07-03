Crews search area near St. Croix River after 10-year-old goes missing in William O'Brien State Park

Crews have launched a search along the St. Croix River at William O'Brien State Park for the report of a missing child.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, teams are looking for a 10-year-old at the park in the area of the river.

The circumstances of the child's disappearance are not yet known. Deputies say the search is currently active.

Helicopter footage shows sheriff's boats scanning the waters near the state park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.