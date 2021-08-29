Crews rescue 4 teens from Mississippi River in St. Paul, still searching for 1

article

Crews are still searching for one person after a group was rescued from the Mississippi River Saturday night in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews continued searching Sunday for what they believe is a teenager missing in the water. Four other teens were rescued overnight.

Officials said they received the call about five potential victims on the river around 12:30 a.m. by the Marshal Street Bridge and Mississippi River Boulevard. Authorities believe the teens were in or near a storm drain at the time.

