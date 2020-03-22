Crews fighting fire at businesses in Northeast Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis Fire crews are in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday evening fighting a fire at a building that houses El Taco Riendo restaurant.

Tweets from Minneapolis Fire indicate the fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building above El Taco Riendo.

Searches of the building showed nobody was inside at the time. By 6:30 p.m., crews had evacuated the entire building.

The fire extended to another building at 2408 Central Avenue Northeast. That building houses the National Association of Letter Carriers office.