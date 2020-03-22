Crews fighting apartment fire above businesses in Northeast Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis Fire crews are in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday evening fighting a fire at a building that houses El Taco Riendo restaurant.

Tweets from Minneapolis Fire indicate the fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building above El Taco Riendo.

Searches of the building showed nobody was inside at the time.

The fire did extend to another building at 2408 Central Avenue Northeast, but crews stopped it by digging a trench cut in the roof. That building houses the National Association of Letter Carriers office.