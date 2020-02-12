Crews battling large fire at $5.4 million home along Lake Minnetonka amid bitter cold

article

Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire along Lake Minnetonka in Woodland, Minnesota, according to a official with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich says crews responded to the fire at a home under construction in the 2700 block of Gale Road at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night. He says by the time crews arrived the entire home was completely engulfed.

Chief Klapprich says there are no hydrants in the area, so the water needs to be tanked in. The bitter cold also makes it difficult to fight the fire. The response has grown to a four-alarm fire so that crews can be rotated in and out.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was so large that, according to the National Weather Service, the plume of smoke from the home was visible on radar.

According to Hennepin County records, the home was sold in 2017 for a price tag of $5.4 million. A Minneapolis company is listed as the home's owner.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.