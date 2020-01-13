Crews battle school bus fire on I-494 in Maplewood, Minnesota

article

A portion of Interstate 494 in Maplewood, Minnesota was closed due to a school bus fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The school bus did have 20 people on board, but the bus was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Officials say the bus was carrying a Richfield basketball team to a Maplewood middle school. The students were later transported via another bus from the district.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.