Crash closes part of Highway 95 in western Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - A crash closed a section of Highway 95 at County Highway J in Clark County, Wisconsin, on Friday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 95 East is closed at County Highway J as a result of the crash, and drivers should plan on using alternative routes. The crash is located about 47 miles southeast of Eau Claire.
FOX 9 is sending a crew and SkyFOX to the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.