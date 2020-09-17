COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State records third straight day with 2,000-plus new cases

article

For the third straight day, Wisconsin leaders have reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, data from the health department shows.

Saturday, 2,283 new cases were reported, the second-highest single-day total for the state. It comes one day after the state reported the single-day record of 2,533 new cases.

As new cases grow, the positive percentage has also remained high, sitting at 18.3 percent on Saturday.

The growth in cases has been driven by people between the ages of 18 and 24, the data shows. It also comes as the state has increased its capacity for testing, setting records for tests performed in a single day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

While cases have grown over the past week, only three new deaths were reported on Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, Wisconsin has reported 99,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 84,632 have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,241 people have died.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.