COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State nears 10,000 confirmed cases, 400 deaths

Wisconsin is on the threshold of hitting 10,000 cases and 400 deaths, as the pandemic lingers on in the Midwest.

As of Saturday, the state had 9,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 398 deaths.

Minnesota hit 10,000 confirmed cases on Friday.

In Wisconsin, the hospitalization percentages dropped to 18 percent as the state continues to bolster testing.

Brown County, which includes Green Bay, still has the highest rate of infections at 706.0 per 100,000 people. The next highest is Milwaukee County with 403.9.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's reopening plan, called the Badger Bounce Back.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26. In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9, but announced 34 of them will reopen May 1.

Advertisement

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.