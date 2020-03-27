COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 13 deaths, 842 confirmed cases

Thirteen people have now died from COVID-19 and 842 others have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon. This marks the largest daily increase in Wisconsin, with 135 more confirmed cases and five more deaths than Thursday's totals.

The state has returned 13,140 negative tests as well.

Earlier this week, Governor Tony Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

RELATED: Minnesota Dept. of Health narrowing testing criteria amid national shortage of COVID-19 tests

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.