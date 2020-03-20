Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 281 cases, 4 deaths

The amount of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has reached more than 280, according to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There are now 281 confirmed positive cases in Wisconsin. So far, more than 4,000 tests have been completed. The state is now reporting four deaths - two in Milwaukee County, one in Fond du Lac and one in Ozaukee

Several mayors are also calling for a delay to the April 7 presidential primary.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or call 211.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick.