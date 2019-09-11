Coon Rapids Fire Department hosts 9/11 remembrance at Main Street bridge

article

On the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Coon Rapids Fire Department is honoring the lives of the fallen.

Wednesday morning, several community members joined the fire department in hoisting American flags at the Main Street bridge and Highway 10 to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

The Fire Department also memorializes the tragedy with a small section of the World Trade Center that resides at Fire Station 1 on Egret Boulevard.

The Coon Rapids Fire Department hosts a 9/11 remembrance on the Main Street bridge. (Credit: Coon Rapids Fire Dept.)

The Coon Rapids Fire Department hosts a 9/11 remembrance on the Main Street bridge. (Credit: Coon Rapids Fire Dept.)

The Coon Rapids Fire Department hosts a 9/11 remembrance on the Main Street bridge. (Credit: Coon Rapids Fire Dept.)