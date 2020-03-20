Confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Wisconsin jump to 206

The amount of confirmed novel coronavirus cases jumped by more than 50 on Friday, according to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There are now 206 confirmed positive cases in Wisconsin. So far, 3,455 tests have been completed. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin reported its third death linked to the virus. Thursday evening, Governor Tony Evers announced the first two deaths in the state.

Several mayors are also calling for a delay to the April 7 presidential primary.

The outbreak now spans 29 counties in Wisconsin. Below the is county breakdown:

Bayfield 1

Brown* 2

Calumet 1

Chippewa 1

Columbia* 5

Dane* 32

Douglas 1

Dunn 1

Eau Claire 1

Fond du Lac 14

Green 1

Jefferson 1

Kenosha* 4

La Crosse 4

Marathon 1

Milwaukee* 85

Outagamie 2

Ozaukee 7

Pierce 1

Racine 3

Rock 1

Sauk 2

Sheboygan 6

St. Croix 2

Walworth 3

Washington 3

Waukesha 15

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or call 211.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick.