Community gathers for Fargo police officer Jake Wallin memorial service

Community members gathered in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, to honor fallen Fargo police officer Jake Wallin on Saturday.

Officer Wallin, a Minnesota native, was shot and killed while responding to a traffic accident on July 14. Two fellow officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting.

Fargo police officers escorted Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes High School early Saturday morning. Following the memorial service, he will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota, surrounded by family and fellow FPD officers.

Community members in Fargo can pay their respects to Officer Wallin on Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at the Scheel's Arena.

