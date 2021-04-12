Comic-Con 2021 in San Diego postponed for in-person event until 2022

article

Comic-Con 2021 in San Diego has been postponed for its in-person event until 2022, organizers announced.

"We have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year's celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home," organizers wrote.

Comic-Con will return in-person to the San Diego Convention Center from July 20 through 24, 2022.

Organizers said that the Convention Center has a very packed calendar for the remainder of 2021, due to events that were rescheduled to the later part of the year.

They had previously announced the possibility of holding the convention on Thanksgiving weekend but said there were too many variables that could prevent it from happening, including restrictions on large gatherings and potential travel-based restrictions.

"There are still many factors that are unknown to us at this time, including space accommodations, travel restrictions, capacity restrictions, and required safety protocols," organizers said.

The virtual Comic-Con @Home event will be held from July 23 through July 25 of this year.

Comic-Con typically attracts more than 135,000 comic book and cosplay fans to Southern California and generates an estimated $147 million for the San Diego economy each year.

