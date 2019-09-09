Coast Guard makes contact with 4 missing crew members inside overturned cargo ship, rescue planned

article

The Coast Guard says they have been able to make contact with crew members trapped inside a cargo ship after their vessel overturned and caught fire.

Officials said that salvage crews have made contact with at least the four missing crew members inside the Golden Ray. An extraction is being planned, though officials say the crew members' conditions are unknown.

According to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, the four crew members are in the engine room of their overturned cargo ship awaiting help from a U.S. Coast Guard rescue team.

The foreign ministry's statement also says the fire that prevented a rescue attempt is now extinguished. Coast Guard Lt. Kit Pace said Monday that rescuers have been able to board the ship.

The statement says 10 South Koreans, 13 Filipinos were on board, along with a U.S. harbor pilot, when the Golden Ray began tilting over in the shipping channel. The Hyundai Glovis company uses Georgia's Port of Brunswick to ship Kia and Hyundai vehicles along with other cars.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 20 people but the fire and the instability of the overturned vessel kept them from venturing deep inside.

Advertisement

The ministry statement said some of the missing South Koreans "apparently tapped back three times" after Coast Guard staff tapped on the hull. A Coast Guard spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday that rescuers heard noises but can't confirm they were signs of life without getting inside the overturned ship.

The Coast Guard said it was notified of the capsized vessel by a 911 call at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The cause remains under investigation. officials said it isn't clear if weather conditions caused the ship to lurch. Hurricane Dorian was already well beyond the Georgia coast, where it blew past last week before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

The Coast Guard said the overturned ship hasn't released any pollutants so far, but mitigation responses are ready in case they're needed.

The Golden Ray is flagged out of the Marshall Islands and was headed to Baltimore, according to the website vesselfinder.com. The ship's registered owner is Hyundai Glovis, a South Korean company.

The Port of Brunswick, one of the busiest U.S. seaports for shipping automobiles, is currently closed to vessel traffic, with an established emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within a half-mile of the Golden Ray. Nearly 614,000 vehicles and heavy machinery units moved across its docks in the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.