City reaches tentative settlement with family of Terrance Franklin in 2013 Minneapolis police shooting

A tentative settlement has been reached in the deadly police shooting of Terrance Franklin.

Franklin, a burglary suspect, was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in May of 2013. Police say Franklin got into a struggle with officers, grabbing one of their guns, allegedly firing two shots with two of the officers being hit.

Other officers returned fire, killing the 22-year-old. The officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Minneapolis City Council will discuss the potential settlement on Friday.