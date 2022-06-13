City limits overtime hours for Minneapolis officers, updates discipline matrix

The City of Minneapolis is putting new limits on the number of overtime hours that Minneapolis police officers can work while also updating its discipline matrix.

First, a new policy is in effect for the department limiting how many hours an officer can work in a week or any given shift. Now, an officer cannot work more than 74 hours a week and never more than 16 consecutive hours.

"Our police officers are tackling some of the most difficult circumstances anyone will ever see or experience," explained Mayor Frey. "And we want to make sure that they're at their very best. This new limitation will make sure that officers have that necessary time to rest and recuperate."

Also, an updated disciplinary matrix takes effect on June 1. It clarifies levels of discipline for policy violations by considering the harm or risk of harm created by the misconduct. It was last updated in 2018. You can click here to view the new matrix.

"The discipline matrix is posted on the city website," said interim police chief Amelia Huffman. "It's accessible to anyone in the public. it's available online for folks in the community to read and scrutinize"

Also, the department is looking for a vendor to provide trauma-informed psychological services to officers. They want a plan for weekly group sessions, individual counseling sessions, and peer support.