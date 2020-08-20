City Council committee discussing future of 38th and Chicago, prefers 'phased re-opening'

article

A Minneapolis City Council committee is discussing the future of the intersection of 38th and Chicago, the site of George Floyd’s death.

The south Minneapolis intersection is now home to a growing memorial that some residents want left untouched.

During the meeting, city staff briefed the committee on the future of the memorial, saying it has been impossible to build consensus. The city said it remains focused on a "phased re-opening."

Staff expressed concerns about wintertime services in the neighborhood given the current barricades.

The City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee is “Receiving and filing a report on the current status and future work on the intersection of 38th and Chicago Ave.” according to the agenda posted to the city’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.