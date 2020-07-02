Chief: Man barricaded inside Hastings mobile home with 2 children, public asked to avoid area

article

Authorities in Hastings, Minnesota are in a standoff with a man they say has barricaded himself inside a mobile home with two children.

The standoff is taking place in the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park south of 31st Street and Millard Avenue. The public is advised to stay away from that part of the city until the situation is resolved.

The Hastings police chief says the incident began with a disturbance call involving a tow truck driver and the man inside the mobile home. Now, the man is refusing to come out of his home because he has a restraining order against him.

Police do not know whether he has a weapon.

There are two children inside the home, ages 7 and 13, although police are not sure if the children are his. They do not know whether the children are in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.