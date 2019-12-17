Chiasher Fong Vue identified as man shot, killed by Minneapolis police in armed standoff

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man shot and killed by police after an armed stand-off in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Chiasher Fong Vue, 52, of Minneapolis died due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide, according to the report.

Officers arrived to the scene around 3:09 a.m. and got the people inside the home to safety while other officers tried to contact Vue. After reaching Vue they had a discussion with him, and the suspect came outside. An armed confrontation occurred and the suspect was shot.

Vue was the only person struck in an incident where it is suspected dozens of shots were fired.