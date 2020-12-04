Chemical spill at University of Minnesota building

Emergency crews are responding to a chemical spill at Smith Hall at the University of Minnesota.

Friday just before 4 p.m., the university sent a Safe-U alert to its campus community urging people to evacuate Smith Hall. About 15 minutes later, another alert stated the building has been reopened, but asked people to avoid Rooms 413 and 417.

Smith Hall is a chemistry building on the Twin Cities campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.