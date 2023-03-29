Expand / Collapse search
Cannon Falls police responding to shooting, standoff

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:50PM
Crime and Public Safety
A large police presence after a shooting and standoff at a home in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, on March 29, 2023. (FOX 9)

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Cannon Falls say a 25-year-old suspect is believed to have barricaded himself inside a home after possibly shooting a 26-year-old woman. 

Police say they responded to a home around 11:32 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot. Police got the woman to a safe area before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. 

Police have established a perimeter in the area as they believe a 25-year-old suspect is still in the home, possibly armed. 

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it is assisting with an "ongoing situation" and a shelter-in-place has been issued for an area around the 300 block of 1st Street North. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, but people are asked to avoid the area. 

The Cannon Falls Police Department says based on preliminary information, there is not a threat to the "general population" but residents are encouraged to remain inside and secure their homes until the suspect has been located. 

Meanwhile, Cannon Falls Schools has implemented a no one in or out protocol "out of an abundance [of] caution" until the suspect is found. 

This is a developing story. 