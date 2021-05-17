Camera shows 18-year-old taking Dallas 4-year-old from his bed hours before his death

A surveillance camera in a 4-year-old boy's bedroom helped identify the 18-year-old man who is suspected of kidnapping and killing him.

Cash Gernon's body was found Saturday morning on the street near his home in southwest Dallas. Darriynn Brown is charged with burglary and kidnapping with a capital murder charge potentially to follow soon if certain forensic evidence matches.

Flowers and teddy bears on Monday marked the spot in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive where Cash’s body was found.

"The sweetest little boy," said Cameron Mori, who knew Cash and said the boy was like his little brother. "He loved everybody, the biggest smile ever. He loved to play super heroes with us and all that."

Cameron’s mother Monica Sherrod had cared for Cash the past few months since the little boy's father left him. When they woke up Saturday morning, Cash was gone from their home.

"I got up, I’m talking about in my shorts, no socks, no shoes, no shirt and I run down over there," Mori said.

Just a few blocks from their home was the horrific crime scene. Dallas police arrested Brown on Sunday.

"Yeah we knew him around the neighborhood... from school," Mori said.

An arrest affidavit says a baby video monitoring system showed Brown taking the child from his bed.

"At about five a.m....was removed from his crib as he was sleeping......viewed the video and identified the suspect..."

But the affidavit is not clear about how Brown got into the house in the 7500 block of Florina Parkway, what a motive would be for his alleged actions and what if any relationship Brown had to anyone in the house.

"I’d seen [Brown] maybe five days before... five days before, and after that I didn't see him since," Mori said. "Just like ‘Hey,’ you know, ‘How y'all doing,’ you know? And that was it."

Brown had a misdemeanor evading charge he was out of jail on bond for before the kidnapping and killing of Cash. Brown now has a $1.5 million bond.

"There's no reason for this. What he did was wrong and I don’t know what made him think that this is alright and this is okay. This is a four-year-old kid bruh, like for what?" Mori said.

Cash had a twin brother who was also staying with Mori and his mom. That child was temporarily removed from the home by protective and regulatory services along with Mori's two young biological brothers.

RELATED:

Dallas police arrest 18-year-old in connection with murder of 4-year-old

Dallas police investigating murder of child