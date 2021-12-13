California reimplementing statewide indoor mask mandate

California is issuing an indoor mask mandate statewide for over the Christmas holiday, citing a 47% increase in COVID-19 case rates across the state since Thanksgiving, State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday.

The mandate will require everyone in California to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status, from December 15 through January 15.

The new order will also require those who have not been vaccinated to show proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test within one day of the event or a negative PCR test within two days of the event. The current rules require a test within 72 hours of the event.

State officials will also recommend, but not require, that people who travel to California or return to the state after traveling be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days.

Certain parts of the state, like Los Angeles County, already have an indoor mask mandate in place, but other parts of the state do not. According to Ghaly, roughly half of California's population lives in counties that already have an indoor mask-wearing requirement in place.

"As we look at the evidence that masks do make a difference, even a 10% increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly," he said.

Dr. Ghaly did not share any information about an enforcement strategy for this new mandate, but "strongly recommended" local governments and businesses implement a strategy themselves in order to "save lives."

