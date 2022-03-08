Burnsville High School on lockdown due to report of weapon

Burnsville High School is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a weapon in the school. A recorded message on the school's phone line says everyone is safe and that police are on the scene.

Burnsville Police say they have not been able to verify the threat and there are no reports of injuries. Police are currently conducting a search of the building.

Parents have been sent emails and text alerts. Burnsville High School Principal Dave Helke sent the following message to the BHS community:

"This message is to let you know that the school is currently on lock down, as of 11:30 a.m., due to a report of a weapon in the school. Students and staff are safe. Police are at the school now to search and ensure the facility is secure. Parents should not come to the school at this time. You will not be able to access the building. At this time, there is no confirmation of the report. We will share more information as soon as we have it."

Burnsville Police confirmed, "We are responding to a report of a weapon at the high school. No injuries have been reported and officers are on scene. Please stay away from the area so we can ensure everyone is safe. We will update once we have more information."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they are confirmed.