Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening.

Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting initially occurred at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. The victims left the apartment and drove to Brooklyn Center, where they were discovered by first responders.

Paramedics transported the two people to the hospital. Police say one person ultimately died from their injuries.

Law enforcement did not release any details about the victims at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.