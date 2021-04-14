Brooklyn Center leaders provide update after ex-officer charged in Wright shooting

Brooklyn Center city leaders will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the wake of several days of protests following the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright. You can watch the press conference live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live. Mayor Mike Elliott and acting city manager Reggie Edwards will both be speaking.

Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Sunday during a traffic stop. Potter was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter. She is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

There have been three nights of protesting at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in response to the shooting. At times, the demonstrations have turned violent, leading to looting of businesses and bricks thrown at police officers.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, there have been changes among city leadership. Brooklyn Center Police Chieg Tim Gannon resigned on Tuesday along with Potter. City Manager Curt Boganey was also fired on Monday. The City Council also voted to give Mayor Mike Elliott control of the police department.