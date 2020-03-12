Brazilian official who met with Trump tests positive for coronavirus, reports say
Fabio Wajngarten, a senior Brazilian official who met with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago just days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to The New York Times, Wajngarten tested positive for the virus after returning home with flu-like symptoms.
RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.
According to the Brazilian newspaper Estadão. Wajngarten is awaiting the results of a second test to confirm the diagnosis.
On his Instagram account, Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump.
Advertisement
This story was reported from Atlanta.