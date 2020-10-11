Boy seriously injured in dirt bike crash in Andover, Minnesota

A dirt bike driver was seriously injured Saturday after he and a pickup truck crashed head-on in Andover, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at 3:36 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2700 block of 172nd Avenue NW.

When they arrived, they found a boy unconscious and critically injured.

Officials believe a Ford F350 truck crashed head on with a dirt bike driven by the boy on 172nd Avenue NW. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and the boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The Ford driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.