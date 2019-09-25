Boy, 3, in critical condition after pulled from golf course pond in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pond on a golf course in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Wednesday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., police received a 911 call about a missing 3-year-old child who was missing from the area near the Edinburgh Golf Course, according to Brooklyn Park Police Department spokesperson Mark Bruley.

Officers responded to the golf course and told golfers to be on the lookout for a missing child. One golfer told them there might had been signs of a child near a pond on the golf course.

Officers located the child in the pond and pulled him out. He was not breathing.

They initiated CPR and eventually took the child to North Memorial Medical Center. Bruley said he was starting to breathe again, but remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.