Bomb squad responds after 'suspicious packages' thrown during Line 3 protests near Cloquet, Minn.

A bomb squad has been called out while emergency messages have been sent to nearby residents after "suspicious packages" were reportedly thrown during Line 3 protests near Cloquet, Minnesota.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called in to assist Fond Du Lac police around 12:40 p.m. for the incident on Friday in Perch Lake Township near the Line 3 construction project.

Deputies say police were working to disperse a group of protesters blocking Ditchbank Road. As protesters were being moved, police said three people among the crowd had thrown what they call suspicious packages and left the area.

Crews have now evacuated the area for safety as a bomb squad inspects the packages.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they will notify the public when the area is deemed safe.