Body found in Woodbury, Minnesota believed to be missing 29-year-old

Bloomington Police say a body found in Woodbury, Minnesota is believed to be that of a man missing since last week.

Will Albrecht, 29, was last seen November 15 at a home in Bloomington.

Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home in Bloomington where they say they found evidence of “homicidal violence”.

Bloomington Police spokesperson Mike Hartley says three people are in custody in connection with the case. One of those suspects lived at the home where the search warrant was executed.

The three people in custody could be charged Friday.