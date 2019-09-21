Body found during search for missing teen who was swept into Redwood River

article

The week-long search in Redwood Falls, Minnesota for a missing teen has come to a sad conclusion on Saturday.

Police say they have found a body believed to be 16-year-old Thunder Brothersofall.

Brothersofall was reported missing on Sunday after officers said he was swept into the strong current of the Redwood River while swimming with friends.

Police and family searched for days for the boy. On Saturday, a crew of three kayakers looking for Brothersofall located a body near the County Road 101 bridge in North Redwood.

Again, police say they believe the body is Brothersofall. However, the coroner will perform an autopsy to confirm the identity.