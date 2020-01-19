Body found along Highway 169 in Shakopee identified as young man from Eagan, Minn.

Authorities are still investigating after a body was found in the center median of Highway 169 in Shakopee Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later confirmed it is investigating whether the victim was involved in a two-car crash about 15 hours earlier in that same general area, at Canterbury Road/Mystic Lake Drive.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Ryan Wesley Hobot of Eagan, Minnesota. According to the report, Hobot was injured on Jan. 15 on northbound Hwy 169 north of County Road 83, but his time of death is listed as 2:34 p.m. Jan. 16 on southbound Hwy 169 at Mystic Lake Drive. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.

At about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, a Hyundai Elantra veered left and crashed into the center median, coming to rest in the left lane of northbound 169. Moments later, the driver of a Saturn Ion strikes the Elantra that then ends up on the right shoulder.

Despite the dark, late night conditions, the MnDOT cameras captured what appears to be the motorists moving around.

However, when law enforcement eventually responded to the scene, the State Patrol reports they couldn’t find the driver of the Elantra. Sources have said it was believed they fled. Authorities went searching for the missing motorist and visited several local businesses, asking employees if they had seen anyone from the crash scene.