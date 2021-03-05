2 in custody after Bloomington police surround building off 494 and Lyndale

Two people are in custody after Bloomington police closed off areas near American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue South after a stolen vehicle crashed Friday morning.

According to Bloomington police as of around 10:15 a.m., police had taken one suspect into custody. A second suspect, believed to be on the building's roof, was later taken into custody as well.

Police say suspects fled the scene after they crashed the car and went into a building in the area, which law enforcement surrounded.

It is unknown if the suspects were armed, but ammunition was found in the stolen vehicle according to police.

The roads in the area have reopened.