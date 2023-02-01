Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South.

The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.

FOX 9 is told the Hennepin County Crime Lab is on the scene as well.