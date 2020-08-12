Big Lake Police Department creates memorial for slain city council member

article

The Big Lake Police Department created a memorial outside the station for the city council member allegedly killed by her son last month.

Rose Johnson, 62, was found stabbed to death in her home in Big Lake on July 23. Her son, 20-year-old Eric Jordahl, has been charged with her murder.

Johnson had served on the Big Lake City Council since 2019.

Authorities identified Rose Johnson, who was a Big Lake city council member, as the woman allegedly killed by her son. (City of Big Lake)

Wednesday, the Big Lake Police Department shared photos of a memorial they had created for Johnson. The police department planted two rose bushes, one red and one yellow, outside the station with a memorial stone for Johnson in between them.

“Rose was kind and supportive of our officers, staff and department,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Everyone who met her thoroughly enjoyed the conversation and laughs.”

A memorial to Big Lake city council member Rose Johnson outside the police station. (Big Lake Police Department / FOX 9)

The police department said the red rose bush is for love and the yellow one is for friendship. The memorial stone is engraved with Johnson’s name along with the quote, “There are many flowers, but only one Rose.”

The city council has a meeting Wednesday night, where they are expected to discuss how to fill Johnson's seat.