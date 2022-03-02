Biden visits Superior, Wisconsin following State of the Union

article

President Joe Biden will arrive in Superior, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon to make remarks on the infrastructure bill that passed last year and advocate for his Building a Better America agenda.

The president, along with First Lady Jill Biden, will fly to Duluth, Minn. then cross over to Superior, Wis. to make his remarks, scheduled to begin around 2:15 p.m. The speech will be streamed on the live player below, at fox9.com/live, FOX 9 News App and on FOX 9's Youtube.

Biden is expected to tout how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the state’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs.

Last week, Biden visited Ohio to boost a $1 billion investment from the infrastructure plan to accelerate cleanup of polluted hotspots on the Great Lakes. The additional funding is expected to fast-track restoration of four polluted sites in Wisconsin, including the St. Louis River that runs between Superior and Duluth, Minnesota.

The trip comes a day after Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

State of the Union: Biden condemns Russian aggression, vows to stop inflation

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.