Bicyclist killed, another bicyclist injured after SUV collides with group in Douglas County

A bicyclist was killed and another was seriously hurt after they were hit by an SUV in Douglas County Tuesday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on County Road 9 near the city of Carlos.

Three bicyclists were biking south on County Road 9 when the SUV, which was also traveling south, collided with two of them.

One of the bicyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. The second bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators say the third bicyclist was not hurt.

The driver involved in the crash, a 24-year-old Parkers Prairie man, is cooperating with the investigation.