Being topless in a Minneapolis park is no longer illegal

Minneapolis parks will no longer cite anyone for being topless in a city park.

Wednesday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to repeal its ordinance regarding proper attire after determining the ordinance is already covered by city and state law.

The repealed language stated, "No person ten (10) years of age or older shall intentionally expose his or her own genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola, with less than a fully opaque covering in or upon any park or parkway".

Under Minneapolis and Minnesota law, it is not illegal to be topless. Under those statutes, indecent exposure involves lewd behavior.