Bear walks across lawn in North Oaks

article

A family in North Oaks, Minnesota got quite the surprise when they found a black bear walking across their lawn Thursday evening.

Greta Schilling told FOX 9 around 7 p.m. they brought their dogs inside. Just minutes later, they saw the bear pass through.

The Schillings' doorbell camera captured video of the bear. The animal first appeared to be ambling up the sidewalk to the door, but then continued to head across the yard.

North Oaks is about 10 miles north of St. Paul in Ramsey County.

The range of black bears in Minnesota has extended southward over the years. If you have a bear sighting outside of bears' primary range, you are encouraged to report it to the Minnesota DNR.