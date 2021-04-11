Expand / Collapse search
BCA investigating Brooklyn Center shooting involving law enforcement

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 59 mins ago
Brooklyn Center
At the scene, where the BCA says there was an officer involved shooting, there also appears to have been a crash. (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is investigating a shooting involving law enforcement in Brooklyn Center Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, a large police presence gathered near what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash near Kathrene Drive and 63rd Avenue North.

Aerial images taken of the scene also showed what appeared to be a body covered with a sheet.

It is unclear if the BCA’s investigation and this incident are related, however.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.