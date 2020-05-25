Authorities investigating fatal crash in Isanti County, Minnesota

article

Authorities are investigating after two people died in a crash Monday evening in Isanti County, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6 p.m., a Jeep was heading south on Highway 65 near Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township when the driver drifted off the road and collided with a tree.

Highway 65 will be shut down for an extended amount of time.

