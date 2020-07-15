Attorney for family of George Floyd announces civil lawsuit against Minneapolis, MPD officers

article

George Floyd's family attorney Benjamin Crump and his co-counsel are announcing a federal civil rights wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and its police officers Wednesday. Crump is announcing the lawsuit at noon with co-counsel Antonio Romanucci.

Floyd died on May 25 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. The lawsuit was filed against the four officers involved in Floyd's death as well as the City of Minneapolis.

The lawsuit says the Minneapolis Police Department trains its officers to use deadly force in non-deadly circumstances and says that the department has a history of providing and permitting "Killology" and "warrior-style" training.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Minneapolis Police Officers Federation President Bob Kroll “has further encouraged officers to behave aggressively, stating that MPD officers who do not receive citizen complaints are ‘low-level slugs’ who ‘[don’t] get out and investigate anything. And that’s not what we’re paying our officers to do.’ Kroll has stated that policing should be viewed like ‘a basketball game, in that if you’re not getting any fouls, you aren’t playing hard enough.’”

"We are going to have an important conversation that continues based on this lawsuit," Crump said. "It was not just the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck...it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department."

The lawsuit also notes other cases of excessive force involving the police department, including the deaths of Justine Ruszczyk, Jamar Clark and Terrance Franklin.

Last year, Justine Ruszcyk Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the city of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest police misconduct payout in Minnesota history.

The lawsuit does not list a dollar amount Floyd's family is seeking.