As snowfall stops, temperatures to drop into single digits

Snow moved into the Twin Cities metro Monday morning, causing problems for the morning commute.

Snow will continue to track east through the metro throughout the morning. Along with snow, winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour.

The Twin Cities could pick up about 2-3 inches of snow before this quick-hitting band moves out early afternoon. Areas north of the metro could see up to 6 inches of snow.

After the snowfall stops, temperatures are set to nose dive into the single digits, with sub-zero wind chills expected Tuesday and Wednesday as arctic air moves in.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the greater Twin Cities metro, with a Winter Storm Warning north of the metro in central Minnesota.

