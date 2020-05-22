As president calls places of worship 'essential,' Minnesota faith leaders consider reopening

article

Places of worship around the country have been given the green light by President Donald Trump to begin reopening Friday afternoon.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very essential places of faith to open right now,” said President Trump in a press conference.

The announcement coming just days after Minneapolis-St. Paul Archbishop Bernard Hebda announced Catholic churches in Minnesota can and should reopen despite orders from the governor to stay closed.

While some places of worship are looking to welcome back parishioners this weekend, others have announced they will be staying closed for the time being.

According to The Church of St. Timothy in Maple Lake and St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale, some of the parishioners and a priest have tested positive for COVID-19. Two other clergy members are now showing symptoms. The Basilica of St. Mary’s also announced their doors will remain closed as they continue to try protect their parishioners.

“This is going to take some time and it will probably be a little messy, and no doubt, as there have been, there will continue to be a few missteps along the way,” said Father John Bauer of The Basilica of St. Mary.

Under the announcement from Archbishop Hebda, churches that do choose to reopen are required follow safety guidelines, which include limiting attendance to one-third of the seating capacity, asking anyone that is 60 or older or vulnerable to stay home, requiring all to wear masks when in service, maintaining social distancing and more.

Governor Tim Walz held a closed call with church leaders throughout the state Friday morning, but it's unclear what transpired during the call. A spokesman from Governor Walz’s office released a statement, saying Walz has had “productive conversations” with faith leaders over the last few weeks.

“The Governor’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of Minnesotans, and he looks forward to reviewing the new CDC guidance to better understand what this means for places of worship in Minnesota,” read the statement.

